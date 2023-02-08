Indiana bill makes secret tracking illegal

Indiana state legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS-based device without their knowledge a crime, reported WTHR of Indianapolis. The bills are in response to the growing number of criminal cases involving Apple AirTags and other GPS-based tracking devices.

Tracking someone secretly is not currently a crime in Indiana; however, laws vary from state to state. Under one proposed bill, the penalty would be increased from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor if the person tracked is under a protective order. The penalty could be enhanced for someone convicted of using tracking devices when committing a felony.

Similar incidents are on the rise around the United State regarding the use of AirTags and other tracking devices for criminal purposes. In December 2022, two women in California filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple for privacy concerns after being stalked by ex-partners using AirTags.