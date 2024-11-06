HSRP’s fall 2024 meeting highlights the progress of NGS geospatial grants

In my February 2024 GPS World Survey Scene newsletter, I highlighted the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) geospatial modeling grant to The Ohio State University (OSU). In my May 2024 GPS World newsletter, I highlighted the grant to Michigan State University (MSU). This newsletter will provide an update on the progress of these grants based on presentations provided at the 2024 Hydrographic Survey Review Panel (HSRP) Fall Meeting. The Hydrographic Survey Review Panel is a federal advisory committee that provides the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with advice. The National Ocean Service program offices – NGS, the Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services (CO-OPS), the Office of Coast Survey (OCS), as well as the University of New Hampshire’s Joint Hydrographic Center and Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping, provide updates related to their products and services. Advice from this panel assists in addressing NOAA’s strategic plan.

The following is the purpose of the HSRP (https://nauticalcharts.noaa.gov/hsrp/):

The HSRP is a federal advisory committee that provides NOAA with independent advice on improving the quality, efficiency, and usefulness of NOAA’s navigation-related products, data, and services. The HSRP advises the NOAA Administrator about its navigation (i.e. nautical charts and ENCs), physical oceanographic (i.e. tides & water levels), geospatial, positioning, and coastal and shoreline programs, products, and services. There are two public meetings each year in different port regions at which public comments from stakeholders and partners are sought. Most of the meetings include webinar capability for those not in the area.

See an excerpt below of the agenda for the three-day meeting. These meetings are open to the public and I would encourage anyone interested in the activities of these program offices to participate in the meetings. Participants can attend in person or virtually via webinar. I participated in the meeting in virtual mode. The HSRP website provides links to reference documents, presentations, and recordings.

This newsletter will highlight the session on the NGS Geospatial Modeling grants.

Webinar recordings:

The session on NGS geospatial modeling grants provided updates by representatives from MSU (Jeff Freymueller) and OSU (Mara Figueroa Berroca). I have provided a few highlights below, but I encourage everyone to download the presentations and/or listen to the daily recording.

Freymueller highlighted that keeping the error in coordinates small in a spatial reference system is hard to do in a deforming Earth. This is very important to all users of the National Spatial Reference System (NSRS). Not all CORS are created equal, and their coordinates can change based on various factors such as earthquakes, equipment changes, and local deformation due to the extraction of groundwater. Therefore, efficiently and effectively monitoring the CORS is necessary to quickly identify issues and correct coordinate values in a timely manner. MSU developed a CORS Dashboard that provides a tool for monitoring CORSs. Freymueller provided a slide depicting an example of a CORS in California. See the image below.

That said, Freymueller stated that crustal deformation and changes in CORS coordinates is not just a California issue. He provided a slide of a plot of a station in Wisconsin (see the image below.) The plot highlights changes in values where there’s an undocumented offset, a change in antenna, and an elastic deformation due to a change in water load in the Great Lakes.

As previously mentioned, keeping the error in coordinates small in a spatial reference system is hard to do in a deforming Earth, especially when so many factors affect coordinates, such as the changing load of water on the Great Lakes. The MSU CORS Dashboard will provide a tool for monitoring the CORS and identifying issues associated with coordinates of the CORSs.

The MSU CORS Dashboard plans include having different modules for various purposes:

Compare Solutions:

With other solutions

With Velocity Model

Compute and Display Metrics and select CORS stations based on metrics.

Earthquake and Postseismic Deformation Modeler: Ingest fault model solutions and generate predictions Statistics on agreement of different fault models How well do the range of geophysical models agree?

Forward predict postseismic deformation

The MSU CORS Dashboard provides information about CORSs that could be useful to surveyors and mappers when performing and analyzing a GNSS survey project. For example, one module will compute and display metrics about individual CORSs, providing surveyors with the appropriate information to select the best CORSs for their GNSS project. NGS and MSU will determine how this CORS Dashboard is incorporated into NGS products and services.

Another phase of the MSU geospatial modeling grant included developing a geodesy program to help address the U.S. geodesy crisis. The presentation provided several slides with information on students obtaining a master’s degree in geodesy. The coursework for the two-year online program is divided into four thematic areas: Foundations of Geodesy, Fundamentals of Geodesy and Geophysics, Mathematical and Computational Concepts, and Geodetic Methods and Applications. Students will take a mix of courses (no thesis) from the consortium institutes – MSU, Michigan Technological University (MTU and the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF).

The following is a Timeline for Development:

2024: Develop University consortium agreements and establish structure for master’s program

2024/2025: Develop courses

Fall 2025: Launch program with first class of students

Freymueller mentioned that the timeline for launch currently feels optimistic due to bureaucratic hurdles dealing with the consortium agreements, but they are continuing work on the development of courses. Further newsletters will provide updates on the progress of the program.

Outline of Geodesy Master’ Degree

Foundations of Geodesy

Courses:

Map Projections (MSU)

Geodetic Models (MTU)

Both courses required

Courses provide backgrounds in mapping, projections, datums, reference frames, and transformations.

Fundamentals of Geodesy and Geophysics

Courses:

Modern Geodesy and Applications (MSU) or Geodetic Methods and Applications (UAF)

Geodetic Data Processing and Analysis (MSU)

Solid Earth Geophysics and Geodynamics (MSU) or Foundations of Geophysics (UAF)

Positioning with GNSS (MTU)

Students choose at least 2 courses

Courses provide background in geodetic theory (including orbit determination and GNSS and imaging satellite systems), measurement and interpretation of steady state and time variable motions within the solid Earth, cryosphere, and hydrosphere, data processing, and geophysical modeling.

Mathematical and Computational Concepts

Courses:

Introduction to Numerical Tools for Earth and Environmental Sciences (MSU)

Programming and Automation for Geoscientists (UAF)

Data Analysis and Adjustments (MTU)

Inverse Problems and Parameter Estimation (UAF)

Numerical Analysis (UAF)

Students choose at least 2 courses

Courses will provide foundation in programming and mathematical techniques (including inversion theory and linear regression) essential for geodesy

Geodetic Methods and Applications

Courses:

3D Surveying and Modeling with Laser Scanning Data (MTU)

Advanced Photogrammetry – Satellite Photogrammetry (MTU)

Microwave Remote Sensing (UAF)

InSAR and Its Applications (UAF)

Digital Image Processing in Geosciences (UAF)

Design of Geodetic Networks (MSU)

Advanced Hydrogeology (MSU)

Students choose at least one course

Courses extend knowledge into additional land- and satellite geodetic techniques, network design, and geophysical applications

The second presentation on the geospatial modeling grants was titled “Developing a Fully Kinematic, Backwards-Compatible Reference Frame for the Continental United States of America and Canada,” presented by Mara A. Figeroa, OSU.

Figeroa outlined the following project goals:

Development of the operational (sandbox) kinematic reference frame (KRF). Develop automation processes to detect and model deformation resulting from earthquakes, GIA and other crustal motions.

Parallelization wrapper for M-PAGES (adapted from our existing Parallel.GAMIT) Process all existing data in the U.S. and Canada

Creation of Intraframe deformation models (i.e. trajectory prediction models) Use GNSS and InSAR aided by AI to access the conventional epoch of the frame. Provide the users with maps of “stable areas” to facilitate access to the frame using differential processing.



Figeroa noted that the coordinates and model parameters defining the reference frame are time-dependent in a National-Level Kinematic Reference Frame (KFR). The KFR needs to provide multiple conventional epochs that are accessible to all users anytime and anywhere to guarantee topologic homogeneity. Models need to be updated to account for the changes in coordination due to earthquakes and other deformation events. Figeroa stated, “Kinematic implies constant update of the reference frame parameters to ‘honor’ the frame’s internal geometry.”

OSU has developed what they denote as a Geometric Geodesy Processing Line (GGPL) to evaluate and analyze CORSs data. They are processing all CORSs data to identify issues with the data that could be due to various factors such as crustal deformation and equipment changes. The tool highlights stations with a potential warning flag issue (see OSU Interactive GGPL).

The system is automated, but they have developed interactive visual tools so researchers can review the results of each station. The visual interactive GGPL provides metadata about the station such as coordinates, maps, photos, and dates of installation of equipment.

One feature of the GGPL is that it generates plot changes in coordinates over time (see the image below). I recently participated in a School of Earth Science Advisory board meeting at OSU and visited with Demian Gomez, Ph.D., the project’s lead principal investigator.

Demian demonstrated the GGPL tool for me. I was really impressed at how fast the system was, as well as how much information it provided in a user-friendly format. In my June 2024 GPS World Survey Scene newsletter, I highlighted an issue I found with an antenna change at a CORS in Texas. I ask Demian to pull up the information for the same site. The GGPL highlighted the same antenna change and shift in coordinates that I found. This feature is important to developing an intraframe deformation model (IFDM). How NGS will use this in the development of the IFDM2022 for the new, modernized NSRS will be determined later by NGS.

An important aspect of an IFDM is to identify and model changes in coordinates due to crustal deformation. As mentioned by Freymueller, modeling earthquake and other deformation events is extremely important to maintaining an accurate spatial reference frame. OSU GGPL tool assists in identifying potential deformation due to earthquakes.

OSU’s process includes developing trajectory prediction models (TPM). Trajectory prediction models need to be continuous in space and time to predict the behavior of passive benchmarks. Accurate trajectory prediction models will ensure access to a geodetic reference frame after big earthquakes utilizing accurate post-seismic coordinates. OSU’s process includes developing techniques for observing GNSS networks in sparse areas to improve the model’s predictability. My May 2024 GPS World Survey Scene newsletter highlighted Demián’s extensive experience modeling time-dependent coordinates and several papers published in the Journal of Geodesy addressing this topic. The papers have demonstrated the model’s effectiveness in earthquakes in Argentina and have developed tools that provide coordinates in updated reference frames based on the models. This is important to users of the new, modernized NSRS because the accuracy of the IFDM2022 model is vital to providing accurate Reference Epoch Coordinates (RECs) in the new, modernized NSRS. See my August 2022 GPS World Survey Scene Newsletter for information on RECs and my May 2024 GPS Newsletter for more details on Demián’s work.

This newsletter highlighted the progress that OSU and Michigan State University have made in developing tools that will be useful for developing and implementing the new, modernized NSRS in 2025.

As I previously mentioned, I would encourage everyone to download the presentations and recordings for more details. The recording of the session on NGS Geospatial Grants can be found on the Sept. 26, 2024, recording. (The session on NGS Geospatial Grants starts at 1:02:45 on the recording.)

Similarly to my previous newsletter, I want to remind everyone that in less than a year, NGS will finalize the new terrestrial reference frames and geopotential datum. Time really is running out and users need to obtain a working knowledge of the new, modernized National Spatial Reference System.

NGS publicly-given presentations that have been collected for viewing by the public can be downloaded at https://geodesy.noaa.gov/web/science_edu/presentations_library/.