Honeywell AAM reference guide on vehicle certification

Honeywell has developed the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry’s first certification reference guide across key vehicle segments. Business and government leaders, engineers, media and any user with an interest in the future of flight can use the Honeywell State of UAS and UAM Certification Guide to help navigate and communicate the complexities of vehicle certification and operational approval across multiple vehicle segments.

“We understand the challenges that professionals working in the advanced air mobility industry face as they look to navigate, track and ultimately comply with myriad developing regulations,” Jia Xu, chief technology officer, UAM and UAS, Honeywell Aerospace, said. “Because Honeywell provides certifiable, mission-critical systems that make AAM vehicles fly, it’s essential that we understand the certification landscape across all AAM segments. We initially developed this certification summary table as a quick reference for our own team; however, we quickly realized that the information here can benefit the wider industry. We intend to update this document regularly to help AAM companies keep pace with regulatory development.”

Industry professionals can access the living document at the following link. The certification reference guide will summarize evolving Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency rules across multiple AAM segments. It will also link to source documents that AAM professionals can reference to better understand detailed certification requirements.