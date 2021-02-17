Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hitec Commercial Solutions releases SG50BL actuator

February 17, 2021
Photo: Hitec Commercial Solutions

Hitec Commercial Solutions has introduced the SG50BL actuator with CAN and UAVCAN connectivity.

The SG50BL, designed with robust steel gears and a high-performance brushless motor, is capable of operating at a voltage range of 18 to 32 volts, the company said.

The actuator features a programmable digital circuit with a MOSFET amplifier; a BLDC motor; a magnetic encoder position sensor; five hardened steel gears low gear backlash (less than .5°); four ball bearing supported output shaft; nine needle bearing supported idlers; rugged anodized aluminum alloy case; and an IP68 waterproof rating.

The SG50BL also is capable of 360° proportional rotation and boasts T4131012051-000 TE connectivity. It includes CAN 2.0 A/B or UAVCAN control options, customization and modification options, and custom connector options.

Founded in 1973, Hitec designs and produces high quality actuators and radio control components for a variety of applications and demands.

