Hi-Target launches GNSS/IMU RTK receiver for the field
Hi-Target has introduce a new GNSS receiver, the V200. The V200 is a GNSS RTK receiver with an integrated nine-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The receiver is designed to provide superior performance and high-efficiency to support fieldwork with reliable solutions.
The advanced RTK engine and new-generation nine-axis IMU guarantees a 25% performance improvement over the company’s previous V100 model, even in demanding environments. It is designed to be easy to use and carry.
A smart Hi-Fix function supports the receiver to increase stability. Hi-Fix enables continuous connectivity and quality results even if the signal is lost while using an RTK base station or VRS network under extreme circumstances.
Advanced RTK Technology features
- Full constellation support (receives GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, SBAS, IRNSS)
- 800+ channels
- 9-axis IMU for better tilt survey performance
- Increases productivity by 25%
Convenient Features
- Lightweight at 820 grams
- Can work continuously for more than 12 hours
- Supported by the latest Hi-Survey Road software and smart Hi-Fix function
The V200 nine-axis IMU GNSS RTK receiver represents a step forward in the development of GNSS receivers towards miniaturization, according to maker Hi-Target.
Follow Us