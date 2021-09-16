Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hi-Target launches GNSS/IMU RTK receiver for the field

September 16, 2021
Photo: Hi-Target

Hi-Target has introduce a new GNSS receiver, the V200. The V200 is a GNSS RTK receiver with an integrated nine-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The receiver is designed to provide superior performance and high-efficiency to support fieldwork with reliable solutions.

The advanced RTK engine and new-generation nine-axis IMU guarantees a 25% performance improvement over the company’s previous V100 model, even in demanding environments. It is designed to be easy to use and carry.

A smart Hi-Fix function supports the receiver to increase stability. Hi-Fix enables continuous connectivity and quality results even if the signal is lost while using an RTK base station or VRS network under extreme circumstances.

Advanced RTK Technology features

  • Full constellation support (receives GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, SBAS, IRNSS)
  • 800+ channels
  • 9-axis IMU for better tilt survey performance
  • Increases productivity by 25%

Convenient Features

  • Lightweight at  820 grams
  • Can work continuously for more than 12 hours
  • Supported by the latest Hi-Survey Road software and smart Hi-Fix function

The V200 nine-axis IMU GNSS RTK receiver represents a step forward in the development of GNSS receivers towards miniaturization, according to maker Hi-Target.

