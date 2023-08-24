Hexagon updates Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands aerial imagery and elevation mapping data

Hexagon’s Geosystems division has updated high-resolution aerial data covering the entire Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of the HxGN Content Program.

Captured during the 2021-2023 flying seasons, the data set includes four-band, 6-inch resolution orthorectified imagery of Puerto Rico — except Isla Mona and Isla Desecheo, which are offered at 12-inch resolution. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, four-band orthorectified imagery of St. Thomas and St. John Islands are offered at 6-inch resolution and St. Croix Island at 12-inch resolution.

Additionally, updated 12-inch resolution digital surface model data of both regions are available.

In the past, aerial imagery from the HxGN Content Program has served as baseline data sets with unbiased records of property and infrastructure conditions prior to events such as Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and the earthquake of 2019. The imagery has also provided information for emergency preparation, response, and management.

In addition to emergency management, the HxGN Content Program aerial imagery is used in engineering, agriculture, utility, mapping, and artificial intelligence/machine learning applications.

The HxGN Content Program offers a large library of high-resolution aerial imagery, elevation data, 3D models and analytics of North America and Western Europe.

The refreshed Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands orthoimagery and DSMs are available now through a streaming subscription using standard mapping APIs or via pixel download on the Hexagon Digital Reality (HxDR) Data Store.