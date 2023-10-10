Hexagon expands TerraStar-X GNSS correction service to South Korea

Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) have partnered to bring precise positioning to South Korea through the TerraStar-X Enterprise Correction Service. The hardware-agnostic correction service provides instant convergence and lane-level accuracy in automotive, mobile and autonomous applications.

As a leader in real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning across South Korea, MBC’s atmospheric data enhances the redundancy of Hexagon’s fast converging and reliable precise point positioning (PPP) network across the country. Through this collaboration, the TerraStar-X Enterprise service is now supported in testbeds across South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, and North America to accelerate development for advanced driver assistance systems, safety-critical applications, micromobility, industrial and smartphone applications.

“With TerraStar-X Enterprise Correction Services now available across autonomous and consumer market applications, developers can design once and then deploy that design at scale worldwide,” said Paul Verlaine Gakne, positioning services product manager at Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division. “TerraStar-X Enterprise is designed to be as flexible as possible for large-scale testing and deployment.”