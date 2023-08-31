Hexagon equips fully autonomous road trains

Hexagon has partnered with Mineral Resources (MinRes) to provide an autonomous haulage solution for a fleet of 120 fully autonomous road trains in Australia. The company says this will transform safety, productivity and sustainability in the region.

The fully autonomous road trains are a full-site, truck-agnostic solution. The addition of unmanned and autonomous systems will form an essential part of the supply chain for the MinRes Onslow Iron project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The center of the autonomous platooning system is Hexagon’s autonomous solutions stack integrating drive-by-wire technology with an autonomous management system to orchestrate vehicle movement in road train haulage.

“Today’s agreement with MinRes will ensure that off-road transport activities will be safer, more sustainable, and more productive,” Paolo Guglielmini, president and CEO of Hexagon, said. “I’m excited to see how similar solutions can be applied in other off-road markets such as agriculture and heavy industry.”