Autonomous vehicle testing program to launch in New York City

Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez have introduced a new permit program designed to oversee the testing of autonomous vehicles in New York City. The program is part of the city’s initiative to ensure the safe and responsible exploration of autonomous vehicles. With safety as the primary concern, the program mandates that a trained driver must be present behind the wheel of any autonomous vehicle being tested, ready to take control at any moment.

The permit application process requires companies to demonstrate preparedness for testing in New York’s challenging urban environment through detailed plans for technology deployment and safety. This includes showcasing prior testing experience, technological capabilities and comprehensive safety plans detailing how the technology will be safely operated on city streets.

Companies interested in participating in the program must follow industry best practices for the recruitment and training of safety drivers, obtain approval from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, and coordinate closely with the city’s emergency services. They must also comply with cybersecurity best practices and provide detailed reports on the automation level and safety performance of their autonomous vehicles and technology.