Hexagon Acquires SaaS-based QMS Software Platform ETQ

Hexagon AB, a provider of digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, has acquired ETQ, a provider of SaaS-based quality management system (QMS), environment, health and safety (EHS) and compliance management software.

Customers have long relied on ETQ’s QMS solution, ETQ Reliance, which provides the data backbone for automating the collection and delivery of manufacturing quality control data, non-conformance reports, customer feedback and more, providing an enterprise view of quality management across a product’s lifecycle. Its portfolio of applications comes with out-of-the-box functionality and no-code configurability, enabling customers to tailor the solution to their needs and optimize business processes to achieve their quality, safety and environmental goals.

ETQ’s data management capabilities, driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence, make quality data fully actionable and available further upstream. In addition to reducing defects, scrap, rework, and recalls, it enables an autonomous feedback loop, digital information trail and virtuous cycle of continuous improvement.

Founded in 1992 and with a staff of 185, ETQ is headquartered in Massachusetts with additional offices in Arizona and Dublin, Ireland. It operates in industries including the life sciences, healthcare, heavy manufacturing, electronics, food and beverage, heavy process, and automotive. ETQ will operate as part of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, which are expected to be fully completed by early in the second quarter 2022.