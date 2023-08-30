Hemisphere launches GNSS smart antenna

Hemisphere has released the A631 GNSS smart antenna for agricultural, marine, GIS, mapping and other applications.

The A631 combines Hemisphere’s Athena GNSS engine and Atlas L-band correction technologies with a new web user interface (WebUI). Optional features include 16 GB of internal storage, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The compact antenna is designed for rugged environments and meets IP67 requirements.

With multiple operating modes, A631 can be used as an RTK base station or rover. The device is supported by Hemisphere’s Atlas Portal, which empowers users to update firmware and enable functionality, including Atlas subscriptions for accuracies from meter to sub-decimeter levels.

A631 also supports BaseLink and SmartLink modes. SmartLink allows users to directly connect AtlasLink as an extension to any existing system that has industry-standard connectivity options. BaseLink automatically sets up AtlasLink as a permanent reference station, delivering corrections to any other GNSS receiver being used for positioning.