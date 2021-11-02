Harxon offers two new GNSS antennas for intelligent vehicles

Harxon is offering two new GNSS antennas for intelligent connected vehicles (ICV). ICVs are equipped with advanced sensors, controllers, actuators and other devices. They are enabled for intelligent information exchanges between the vehicle and everything (car, road, people, cloud), technology known as V2X.

The ICV antennas connect autos with GNSS, 5G, Wi-Fi, ultra-wideband and more. Both highly integrated high-performance multiband automotive antennas provide swift, reliable connectivity to meet the increasing demands of seamless communication experience for intelligent transportation system (ITS) applications.

The integrated antennas support dedicated short-range (DSRC) and cellar vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication. The antennas embed a premium GNSS antenna with high gain for consistent and reliable precise positioning service. They also allow for multiple input and output of data to achieve swift internet download speed in 5G networks.

The Harxon HX-AUST002 is designed to connect unmanned passenger vehicles to networks, clouds, other vehicles, and ITS roadside infrastructure.

The Harxon HX-AULT002 is designed for unmanned commercial vehicles, including short-distance delivery vehicles, mainline logistic heavy-duty trucks, and intercity shuttle buses.

The versatile antennas are suitable for integration in on-board units (OBU), intelligent roadside units, chipsets and Tier 1 automobiles.