Harxon introduces TS112 family for agricultural machine autosteering

Harxon has introduced its TS112 family of smart antennas for demanding applications such as agricultural machine autosteering systems that require high positioning-accuracy. Harxon made the introduction in a virtual meeting on Jan. 13 from Shenzhen.

The TS112 family features Harxon’s latest GNSS positioning technology and offers scalable positioning solutions with increased GNSS availability, reliability and accuracy.

Each of the three models embed Harxon X-Survey four-in-one technology. The high-gain and wide beamwidth multi-constellation GNSS antenna integrates 4G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in one compact unit. They feature multi-point feeding technology, ensuring high phase-center stability and real-time kinematic (RTK) centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

The TS112SE, as the most affordable solution of the three, provides flexible positioning solutions via standalone positioning or dual-frequency precise point positioning (PPP) with accuracy from sub-meter to centimeter level while using Sapcorda’s SAPA (Safe and Precise Augmentation Service). Its comprehensive support and L-band augmentation service ensure solid satellite tracking without signal outage even in difficult terrains or problematic environmental conditions.

SAPA works as a reliable alternative economical positioning option with wide service coverage in the application environment that has poor LTE network coverage.

The TS112 integrates a high-precision GNSS module with multi-band GNSS receiver and Harxon’s four-in-one multifunctional GNSS antenna in a compact housing. It supports dual-frequency multi-constellations for consistent and robust satellite signal tracking and delivers RTK-level positioning accuracy for precision agriculture equipment and machine control. It offers a 4G and UHF radio modem for flexible correction transmission as well as wireless Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity in the field.

The TS112 PRO employs a future-ready NovAtel OEM GNSS module, offering precise positioning and advanced interference mitigation for space constrained applications and challenging environments.

With centimeter-level positioning utilizing TerraStar satellite-delivered correction services, Harxon’s TS112 PRO ensures globally available, high performance positioning without the need for network infrastructure. Harxon’s TS112 PRO also support NTRIP service, so in application environments where using a base station is not feasible, the NTRIP differential corrections could be transmitted to a rover using 4G networks and enable users reaching ultimate centimeter level positioning accuracy.

The TS112 PRO also features NovAtel’s Glide smooth positioning that offers superior pass-to-pass accuracy down to 20 centimeters for applications where relative positioning is critical.

All models in the TS112 family support Harxon Slide technology to provide smooth positioning and exceptional linear accuracy so that the guiding system can continue to guide during satellite signal outages or in challenging environments.

The newly released family also support Harxon terrain compensation algorithm that is capable of correcting deviations that caused by vehicle’s roll and pitch while working on uneven grounds or slopes. It helps users increase operational efficiency and saving cost in the field.

Adopting ruggedized and IP67 standard housing, the TS112 family equip NMEA0183 and NMEA2000 CAN ports, RS-232 serial ports for easy connectivity.