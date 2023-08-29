Harxon introduces GNSS solution for precision agriculture

Harxon has launched its TS122 family of smart antennas for demanding precision agriculture applications to increase GNSS availability, accuracy and reliability.

The smart antenna family is designed for high-performance semi-autonomous or autonomous applications that require centimeter-level accuracy – even in highly variable terrain and GNSS-obstructed environments. The TS122 family can be used for agriculture OEMs, integrators that develop precision agriculture solutions, autonomous solution providers and more.

There are two models for the new TS122 smart antenna: EUAA and EUUB. Each model has different performance options to fit users’ individual needs.

TS122 EUAA, with ±10cm P2P accuracy and standalone technology, is best for high-performance semi-autonomous or autonomous applications requiring centimeter-level accuracy, even in challenging GNSS-obstructed environments.

TS122 EUUB has single point 1.5cm circular error probable (CEP) and ±15cm P2P accuracy. Both models support RS-232 serial ports and Bluetooth communication for easy configuration of the smart antenna via users installing a configuration app on a phone or tablets, the company said.