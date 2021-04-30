GNSS simulator company Racelogic named ‘One to Watch’

Racelogic, the company behind LabSat, has been named as one of the “10 Ones to Watch” in the 22nd annual The Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100, which ranks Britain’s top private companies.

The Profit Track 10 Ones to Watch list represents a cross-section of companies that have achieved or predict good profit growth. In addition to profit performance, inclusion is also based on factors such as resilience in the face of the pandemic and strength of the business model.

Graham Mackie, CEO of Racelogic, was delighted to see the hard work of his team recognized by industry experts. “In a challenging year, we are proud of our performance and the way in which every member of the team at RACELOGIC has adapted to new ways of working and serving our customers,” he said.

The Buckingham-based business sells to more than 100 countries and generated 88% of its sales overseas last year. “We have great products that service a global market that provided some resilience to the impact of the pandemic,” Mackie said. “We are continuing to develop cutting-edge technology, which is enabling us to diversify into new sectors including the film and gaming industries.”

The sales growth and addition of new products has resulted in Racelogic expanding its workforce at a time when many are having to reduce staff numbers, Mackie said. “We are currently recruiting for a range of engineering and administrative positions, all of which can be found on our website. It is an exciting time to join Racelogic, and perhaps even more so now that we are officially ‘one to watch’.”

The 10 Profit Track Ones to Watch finalists will be judged by Stuart Lisle, senior tax partner at BDO, and Hamish Stevenson, founder of Fast Track. The winner will be announced at the Profit Track 100 virtual awards event in June.