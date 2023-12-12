Furuno introduces dual-band GNSS receiver chip

Furuno Electric Co. has released its dual-band GNSS receiver chip, eRideOPUS 9, which can achieve 50cm position accuracy without correction data.

The product is designed to provide absolute position information and can be used as a reference for lane identification, which is essential for services such as autonomous driving. It also serves as a reference for determining the final self-position through cameras, lidar and HD maps.

By using Furuno’s Extended Carrier Aiding technology, the product can achieve high-precision positioning, which eliminates the need for RTK reference stations, correction data usage and correction data reception components.

The eRideOPUS 9 supports all navigation satellite systems currently in operation, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS and NavIC. It can also receive L1 and L5 signals. The L5 band signals are transmitted at a chipping rate 10 times higher than L1 signals, which reduces the effects of multipath. The L5 signals also improve positioning accuracy in environments where radio waves are reflected or diffracted by structures, such as in urban areas.

A dual-band GNSS module incorporating eRideOPUS 9 is being jointly developed with Alps Alpine Co. and is scheduled for future release as the UMSZ6 series.