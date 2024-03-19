FrontierSI advances Australian PNT infrastructure

FrontierSI, a not-for-profit research organization specializing in positioning, geodesy, spatial infrastructures and rapid spatial analytics, has released a roadmap to fortify Australia’s positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) infrastructure. The roadmap, expanded upon in a new white paper and technical report, was created in response to the increasing number of cyber threats.

“PNT is an essential utility we presently have no control over,” said Joshua Critchley-Marrows, FrontierSI’s space PNT lead. “Australia’s access to PNT is intrinsically linked to satellite-delivered services from foreign-owned and operated assets, such as the USA’s Global Positioning System (GPS). Investing in our infrastructure is crucial to ensure continuous access to this critical service that underpins nearly all aspects of our daily lives.”

According to FronteirSI, the reliance on foreign satellite systems exposes Australia to significant vulnerabilities, such as recent technological failures and cyber-attacks. These incidents emphasize the need for a self-reliant and robust PNT ecosystem capable of withstanding both unintentional and malicious disruptions.

FrontierSI aims to bolster PNT resilience by enhancing the systems’ robustness against disruptions and advocating for the development of assured, robust, augmented and alternative PNT solutions. The recommendations outlined in the white paper and technical report call for proactive measures, including legislative updates and supply chain risk assessments, to protect Australia’s critical infrastructure and economic vitality.