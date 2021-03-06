Frontier Precision launches virtual user conference for 2021

The Frontier Precision 2021 TechXpo User Conference takes virtual its popular and informative in-person user conferences, sponsored by Frontier Precision for the past two decades.

During the 2021 TechXpo, participants can engage in more than 70 webinars, live question-and-answer sessions, daily prizes and a virtual trade show with more than 15 industry vendors such as Trimble, DJI, Yellowscan and more.

Participants will learn new ways to measure, with a wealth of knowledge to be learned and shared, the company said.

“We’ve continued to take our core values of customer service and training, and be the first to bring new technology to the customer as a basic part of our DNA as a company,” said Dennis Kemmesat, Frontier Precision president and CEO.

The virtual conference is highly interactive, making information and technology accessible from a desktop whether in another city, another state, or somewhere on the other side of the world.

The three-day conference will explore the best technology from the engineering, land survey, geospatial information systems (GIS), construction and unmanned aerial system (UAS) industries.

The $49 registration includes 30-day access to recordings.

About Frontier Precision. Frontier Precision is an employee-owned company with 33 years of experience serving survey, mapping, engineering, construction, GIS, forensics, law enforcement, forestry, water resources, mosquito and vector control, and natural resources professionals.

As one of the top Geospatial Trimble dealers in the world, Frontier Precision has been at the forefront of technology. The company provides business solutions in the areas of UAS/drones, laser-based scanning, 3D visualization and virtual reality.

The company is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, with locations in South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.