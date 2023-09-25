FocalPoint upgrades Supercorrelation technology

FocalPoint has added new functionality to its Supercorrelation technology, S-GNSS, to simplify the integration process for chipset companies.

The company has introduced an API interface between a GNSS chipset and an application or operating system that runs on its own navigation engine, easing deployment of Supercorrelation.

Based on the existing Android open-source interfaces, the S-GNSS API will allow a normal GNSS chipset to run S-GNSS in a separate external host processor. With this additional software added to the GNSS chipset, the overall system can get the performance improvements necessary to upgrade the GNSS receiver to a S-GNSS receiver and offer enhanced positional capabilities.

The S-GNSS API outputs the multipath-free line-of-sight correlation peak for each satellite and the corresponding corrected frequency, codephase and status flags. Optional outputs can be enabled with turn-on keys, spoofer detection and localization, and instantaneous magnetic-free heading estimation.

Supercorrelation has recently been awarded the National Technology award for Security Innovation of the Year and is recognized by the UK Royal Institute of Navigation and the Institute of Navigation. This development is the latest technical upgrade for the S-GNSS product portfolio.