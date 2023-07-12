Fairview Microwave releases commercial marine-grade RF antennas

Fairview Microwave has launched commercial marine-grade ship/boat RF antennas that provide accurate positioning with L1 band and multiband capabilities, and offer a 28 dBi gain for reliable positioning.

Fairview’s antennas offer full-spectrum connectivity and operate within the universal marine frequency range of 156 MHz to 163 MHz and CB-27 MHz, 10m-HAM, ensuring unbroken connections at sea. The antennas are also weatherproof, rated IP67 for water ingress.

The antennas are offered with three types of mounts, making it easier to integrate into any vessel.

All antennas are crafted from robust stainless steel or fiberglass for durability and reliable performance. Various antenna lengths are available for users to select based on their signal performance needs.

The commercial marine-grade ship/boat RF antennas are available on the Fairview Microwave website.