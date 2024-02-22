Fairview Microwave launches military-grade antennas

Fairview Microwave has launched its advanced military-grade antennas. The new products include ruggedized GPS, manpack omni and vehicle omni antennas designed for mission-critical applications such as vehicle navigation, personnel communications, vehicle communications, electronic warfare and jamming.

The military-grade antennas meet MIL-STD-810 to offer durability while adhering to strict quality standards. The antennas are also compliant with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA), which makes them suitable for government and defense applications.

Built to withstand tough conditions, these antennas feature heavy-duty construction and a rugged design for long-lasting performance in challenging environments. They are designed to perform in extreme weather conditions and on rough terrains.

Its robust construction and NATO/U.S. standard mounting options aim to simplify integration into various setups during critical operations.