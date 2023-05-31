EUSPA to hold Galileo HAS Days

On June 28-29, the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) will host Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) Days for users, industry stakeholders, application developers and international experts to learn more about HAS. This event provides an opportunity for all attendees to discuss and share expectations of Galileo HAS, its challenges, and benefits.

Over two days, participants will learn more about the status of Galileo HAS, including current performance, evolution plans and key user applications. There will also be dedicated user sessions, including live demonstrations allowing participants to experiment the Galileo HAS capabilities.

In addition, participants will visit the European GNSS Service Centre (GSC), the single interface between the Galileo system and the users. The GSC is a center of expertise, knowledge sharing, custom performance assessment, information dissemination and support to the provision of value-added services enabled by the Galileo services.

The GSC hosts the high accuracy data generator, which computes the HAS orbit and clock corrections as well as the signal biases that are broadcast through the Galileo constellation and over the internet.

This first edition of the Galileo HAS Days will be held as a hybrid event, so attendees can join either online or physically at the Instituto Nacional de Técnica Aeroespacial (INTA), in Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain.

The draft agenda is available here .

Registration for the event is open until June 16 for those willing to attend onsite. Click here for more information.