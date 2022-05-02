Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Eurolink Beluga drone to embed uAvionix George autopilot

May 2, 2022  - By
The Beluga UAS has uAvionix inside. (Photo: Eurolink)

The Beluga UAS has uAvionix inside. (Photo: Eurolink)

Eurolink Systems has finished integrating avionics from uAvionix in its Beluga family of drones. Avionics integrated include the George G3 autopilot, microLink CNPC radio system, and truFYX EXT GPS receiver.

Beluga is a new generation of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), the result of three years of design and development. The Beluga sUAS is designed to perform a wide variety of tasks including medical transportation, precision farming, search and rescue, and last-mile delivery.

The system will include the uAvionix George G3, a CubePilot-based autopilot designed to DAL-C safety standards, and the truFYX EXT GPS which provides high-quality avionics at low size, weight and power consumption (SWaP) at a low cost. Beluga will soon include the ability to operate on skyLink C-band CNPC radios, fully integrated with George.

The George ecosystem includes a microLink radio, a truFYX GPS receiver and the George autopilot. (Photo: uAvionix)

The George ecosystem includes a microLink radio, a truFYX GPS receiver and the George autopilot. (Photo: uAvionix)

 

This is posted in Latest News, UAV/UGV, Uncategorized

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Comments are currently closed.