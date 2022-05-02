Eurolink Beluga drone to embed uAvionix George autopilot

Eurolink Systems has finished integrating avionics from uAvionix in its Beluga family of drones. Avionics integrated include the George G3 autopilot, microLink CNPC radio system, and truFYX EXT GPS receiver.

Beluga is a new generation of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), the result of three years of design and development. The Beluga sUAS is designed to perform a wide variety of tasks including medical transportation, precision farming, search and rescue, and last-mile delivery.

The system will include the uAvionix George G3, a CubePilot-based autopilot designed to DAL-C safety standards, and the truFYX EXT GPS which provides high-quality avionics at low size, weight and power consumption (SWaP) at a low cost. Beluga will soon include the ability to operate on skyLink C-band CNPC radios, fully integrated with George.