ESA-JRC opens registration for GNSS summer school

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) are collaborating to host the 15th edition of the International Summer School on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

The course is scheduled to take place in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, from July 15 to 26, 2024.

The summer school invites graduate students, Ph.D. candidates, postdoctoral researchers, engineers and academics from both the industry and agencies to attend. The wide range of attendees offers a dynamic environment conducive to learning and networking.

The deadline for registration is June 15. Those who register by April 15 will be offered reduced fees. Additionally, the ESA Education Office is offering up to four scholarships.

The comprehensive curriculum of the summer school encompasses all aspects of GNSS, starting from the fundamental principles of satellite navigation to recent advancements in positioning, navigation and timing services.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from world-leading experts in the field, including ESA Director of Navigation, Javier Benedicto, former ESA Director General, Jean-Jacques Dordain and former ESA Director of Navigation, Paul Verhoef.

