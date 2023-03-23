Eos Positioning Systems GNSS receiver supports Galileo HAS

Eos Positioning Systems has released its Arrow Gold+ GNSS receiver, which supports the Galileo high-accuracy service (HAS). Arrow Gold+ enables users to achieve better than 20 cm accuracy with 95% confidence using Galileo HAS.

The Arrow Gold+ is one of the first high-accuracy GNSS receivers that supports Galileo HAS and is designed specifically for the geographic information systems market. Additional signal support for Arrow Gold+ includes: the concurrent use of the BeiDou B3 and GPS L5 signals as well as GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and IRNSS signals.

Galileo HAS is a differential correction service from the European Space Agency and European Union Agency for the Space Programme. The service became available on January 24, and it is the first global differential correction service to provide sub-meter accuracy to compatible GNSS receivers anywhere in the world.

