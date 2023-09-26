EMCORE releases MEMs IMU

EMCORE Corporation has released the TAC-440 MEMS inertial measurement unit (IMU). The TAC-440 IMU is designed for demanding, mission-critical, rugged environments in a wide variety of defense, commercial, industrial and marine applications.

The TAC-440 features 1°/hr gyro bias and 1 mg accelerometer bias stability with very low 0.05°/√hr angle random walk over a wide temperature range. The solid-state quartz sensors and hermetically sealed IMU construction provide reliable MTBF and storage life, EMCORE states.

The TAC-440 supports four data message synchronization methods with either input synchronization pulse capability or an output time of validity capability. The user can choose whether the synchronization pulse is internally generated and output as a time of validity of the output data or whether the TAC-440 software will identify the synchronization pulse input and synchronize the output data to the input pulse.