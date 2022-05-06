Emcore contracted for navigation for space launch vehicles

Initial value of the contracts is expected to be more than $12 million

Emcore Corporation has been awarded new contracts for the Booster Rate Gyro (BoRG) and Tri-Axial Inertial Measurement Unit (TAIMU) programs for space launch vehicles resulting from its acquisition of the L3Harris Space and Navigation business.

The BoRG program award is a contract valued at more than $12 million for the production of IMUs used for flight stabilization of the booster stage of a multistage launch system. The TAIMU program award is a development contract for the design and qualification of IMUs deployed for navigation and flight control of the upper stage of a multistage launch system.

Pending successful demonstration of required capability and quality, Emcore expects to be awarded follow-on production contracts for TAIMU within the next 12 months.

“We are honored to supply our highest grade inertial navigation equipment for these critical space launch vehicle programs,” said Albert Lu, senior vice president and general manager, Aerospace and Defense for Emcore. ”We look to further our close partnership with L3Harris through successful on-time deliveries for both the BoRG and TAIMU programs,” Lu added.

Acquisition Closes

Emcore’s acquisition of the L3Harris Space and Navigation business closed on May 2. Emcore acquired the business for approximately $5 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to any net working capital adjustments.

The acquisition expands Emcore’s inertial navigation product portfolio with the addition of navigation-and strategic-grade gyro and inertial measurement unit products.

Emcore acquired all outstanding assets and liabilities of the L3Harris Space and Navigation business, including all L3Harris intellectual property rights primarily used in the Space and Navigation business, a 110,000-square-foot leased production facility in Budd Lake, New Jersey, and associated production equipment.