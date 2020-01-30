Editorial Advisory Board PNT Q&A: Matching receivers and antennas
What are the key technical criteria in matching GNSS receivers and antennas from the same or different manufacturers? For what uses does it matter most?
“For fixed-pattern antennas, it’s fairly simple: RF + DC to power the antenna. Most vendors are compatible. The challenge is more for controlled radiation pattern antennas (CRPA). Power requirements vary greatly, and performance can be improved with a two-way data exchange between the CRPA and receiver, but there is no industry standard yet for this interface. An example: tilt angles from the receiver’s IMU can greatly aid beam pointing.”
John Fischer
Orolia
“Antenna selection is exceptionally critical for our military and high-precision users. The platform and environment are the primary drivers of these antenna requirements. In general, SWaP (size, weight and power) is at the forefront of all criteria. As operational plans are developed, requirements for a single or multi-element array, element gain, and noise figure must be considered.”
Ellen Hall
Spirent Federal Systems
Members of the EAB
Tony Agresta
Nearmap
Miguel Amor
Hexagon Positioning Intelligence
Thibault Bonnevie
SBG Systems
Alison Brown
NAVSYS Corporation
Ismael Colomina
GeoNumerics
Clem Driscoll
C.J. Driscoll & Associates
John Fischer
Orolia
Ellen Hall
Spirent Federal Systems
Jules McNeff
Overlook Systems Technologies, Inc.
Terry Moore
University of Nottingham
Bradford W. Parkinson
Stanford Center for Position, Navigation and Time
Jean-Marie Sleewaegen
Septentrio
Michael Swiek
GPS Alliance
Julian Thomas
Racelogic Ltd.
Greg Turetzky
Consultant
Follow Us