Editorial Advisory Board PNT Q&A: Matching receivers and antennas

What are the key technical criteria in matching GNSS receivers and antennas from the same or different manufacturers? For what uses does it matter most?

John Fischer

“For fixed-pattern antennas, it’s fairly simple: RF + DC to power the antenna. Most vendors are compatible. The challenge is more for controlled radiation pattern antennas (CRPA). Power requirements vary greatly, and performance can be improved with a two-way data exchange between the CRPA and receiver, but there is no industry standard yet for this interface. An example: tilt angles from the receiver’s IMU can greatly aid beam pointing.”
Ellen Hall

“Antenna selection is exceptionally critical for our military and high-precision users. The platform and environment are the primary drivers of these antenna requirements. In general, SWaP (size, weight and power) is at the forefront of all criteria. As operational plans are developed, requirements for a single or multi-element array,  element gain, and noise figure must be considered.”
