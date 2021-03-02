Editorial Advisory Board PNT Q&A: GPS in popular culture

What is your pet peeve about how GPS/GNSS is portrayed or discussed in the media and popular culture?

“What really annoys me is the misinformed assumption that SatNav and GNSS are one and the same. There is now a proliferation of ‘Do Not Follow SatNav’ signs [in the United Kingdom], and so many anecdotal stories about accidents caused by drivers blindly following SatNavs in their vehicles. These are almost always due to the deficiencies of the mapping and the route guidance components of the SatNav systems and not due to any problem with GNSS whatsoever. Nevertheless, it is GNSS that takes the blame.”

Terry Moore

University of Nottingham

“In films, you often see what looks like the tracking of a person inside a building using GPS. Yet, this cannot be done currently with satellites and the kind of technology that can track people or objects indoors is highly specialized and localized to that environment.”

Julian Thomas

Racelogic Ltd.

“My pet peeve is the oversimplification of consumer navigation issues. I ran a few searches for ‘GPS fails’ and almost immediately saw images of cars in water and stuck in narrow streets. All too often, this is attributed to a GPS issue or failure. From a consumer perspective, the overall system from maps to satellites is considered GPS. The reality is that GPS (the satellites and control segment) is extremely reliable. Historically, satellite issues have been minimal. The most likely navigation errors are routing errors and old or erroneous maps, coupled with users blindly following the directions, and, to a lesser extent, receiver design issues (e.g., lack of ICD compliance) and harsh conditions (deep urban canyons).”

Stuart Riley

Trimble

“For many, GPS/GNSS remains the miracle cure for all that ails you — for position/surveillance (e.g., ADS-B), for navigation (RNAV and RNP), and for the largest user base, time and frequency. Even while acknowledging the risks, many still treat GPS/GNSS interference as the 500-year flood that will ‘never’ happen in their lifetimes and, if it does, can be excused away as force majeure. It seems that in most of the articles I read it is always a sunny day and GPS/GNSS works perfectly. The need to incorporate resiliency is never emphasized. Nobody would buy a car without a spare tire. Isn’t it time for GPS/GNSS users to recognize the need and insist that an appropriate PNT ‘spare’ be included in the deal?”

Mitch Narins

Consultant

“We can chuckle while watching spies, super sleuths, and adventurers receive GPS positions in incredibly challenged environments — even in caves. My main beef is that nowhere is any mention made of who operates GPS. Instead, GPS is treated as an assumed given, embedded in a smart device, constantly and reliably available on demand anywhere and under all conditions. It is about time recognition and credit is given to those who actually make the miracle of GPS happen.”

Michael Swiek

GPS Alliance