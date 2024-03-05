Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


EAB Q&A: Satellite-based high-accuracy services

March 5, 2024  - By

Should GPS have a satellite-based high-accuracy service, like Galileo’s and BeiDou’s? What would it take to build it?

Bernard Gruber

Bernard Gruber

“No. As Peter Lynch once said, ‘Know what you own, and know why you own it.’ Although this sage advice was for individuals buying equities, I would offer the same for GPS investing in or ‘guaranteeing’ high-accuracy service. Myriad differential GPS solutions currently exist, next generation atomic clocks are in orbit now, internet-based corrections are available. Evolution will improve accuracy, and techniques for higher accuracy will develop when they are needed by the market. I would rather see investment continue in Alt Nav and compatible GPS solutions. As for Galileo and BeiDou authentication plans, I may provide a different answer.”
— Bernard Gruber
Northrop Grumman

Headshot: Jules McNeff

Jules McNeff

“What’s in a name? For most people, GPS already provides a high-accuracy service. Depending on how one uses its signals, you can already track the movement of tectonic plates and changes in Earth reference frames — that’s pretty high accuracy. There are always those who want more, but it’s unreasonable to expect GPS to be the only source, given performance and resilience gains with positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) augmentations and complements along with GPS basic services. The GPS providers need to focus on Job One, a robust set of GPS services for all its users, and not have that mission complicated further.”
— Jules McNeff
Overlook Systems Technologies 

This article is tagged with , and posted in From the Magazine, Latest News, Opinions

About the Author: Matteo Luccio

Matteo Luccio, GPS World’s Editor-in-Chief, possesses more than 20 years of experience as a writer and editor for GNSS and geospatial technology magazines. He began his career in the industry in 2000, serving as managing editor of GPS World and Galileo’s World, then as editor of Earth Observation Magazine and GIS Monitor. His technical articles have been published in more than 20 professional magazines, including Professional Surveyor Magazine, Apogeo Spatial and xyHt. Luccio holds a master’s degree in political science from MIT. He can be reached at mluccio@northcoastmedia.net or 541-543-0525.