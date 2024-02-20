DTC, Inertial Labs collaborate on GNSS-denied UAV solution

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) and Inertial Labs have partnered to develop an integrated uncrewed systems solution for UAV manufacturers and end users. The new solution combines technologies from both companies to create a single navigation, command and control (C2), and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system.

DTC’s Manet Mesh radio — with MeshUltra product family waveforms — aims to provide robust, high-bandwidth C2 and ISR links, which can allow uncrewed vehicles to operate successfully in hostile RF environments. By integrating Inertial Labs’ inertial navigation system (INS) and DTC’s Mesh-based RF ranging capability, those same vehicles are designed to operate when space-based positioning systems are unavailable due to jamming, spoofing or lack of sky view. The INS provides assured position, navigation and timing (APNT), and alternative navigation (ALTNAV) solutions directly to the uncrewed vehicle.