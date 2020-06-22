Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Draganfly, MicaSense partner on agriculture package for crop imaging, data

June 22, 2020  - By
The Draganflyer Commander Ag-Pro Package. (Photo: Draganfly)

Draganfly has launched the Draganflyer Commander Ag-Pro Package, designed for the agricultural industry.

According to Draganfly, its Draganflyer Commander Ag-Pro Package includes everything needed to perform crop health assessment, irrigation monitoring and yield optimization.

The Ag-Pro Package, which combines the MicaSense RedEdge-MX multispectral sensor and the Draganflyer Commander UAV, is suitable for projects requiring long flight times, a high level of data resolution and accuracy and data security, the companies added.

The Draganflyer Commander is an electric multirotor UAV built on Draganfly’s patented carbon fiber folding airframe. Its dual-battery system powers 35-minute flight times, and its automated flight planning tool allows users to quickly create coverage areas and flight plans.

The MicaSense RedEdge-MX multispectral sensor features five narrowband imagers that capture high-quality images that can produce maps for a multitude of agricultural uses. In addition, the sensor boasts two calibration methods that produce accurate data that can be compared across time, allowing for temporal analysis throughout the season and from year to year.

“We’re excited about bringing this affordable new multispectral option to market,” said Cory Baker, production manager at Draganfly. “We have been working with the MicaSense lineup of cameras for several years and have been very pleased with their seamless integration support and high-quality data outputs. Our skilled engineers can incorporate any of the powerful sensors from the MicaSense portfolio onto our UAVs.”

The Draganflyer Commander Ag-Pro Package features a secure controller, as well as a lightweight yet durable air frame.

