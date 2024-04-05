DJI launches drone in a box solution

DJI has launched the DJI Dock 2. This lightweight drone-in-a-box solution features the Matrice 3D/3TD UAV and is compatible with DJI FlightHub 2, where automated aerial missions can be managed and monitored through cloud-based operations. DJI Dock 2 can streamline daily operations for surveying, inspections, asset management and security.

DJI Dock 2 weighs 75 lbs and is 75% smaller and 68% lighter than the previous generation. It uses vision sensors to evaluate a site before deploying the UAV to ensure the flight path and destination have good GNSS signals. This speeds up the site selection process to 12 minutes or less, down from five hours. Once ready, it can quickly complete propeller inspections and get accurate return-to-home (RTH) location information using its dual real-time kinematics (RTK) antennas, which allow the UAV to take off within a minute.

The solution can operate steadily in harsh climates and GNSS environments. It is IP55-rated for dust and water resistance and uses gauges for rainfall, wind speed and temperature to sense real-time weather changes. With DJI FlightHub 2 and its integrated online weather forecasting, timely warnings can be issued and flights can be terminated as needed.

It can be programmed to complete missions automatically, but at any time, operators can control the flight and gimbal angle from any location. Internal and external fisheye lenses provide real-time conditions within and outside the dock, allowing operators to remotely observe weather conditions, environmental circumstances and takeoff and landing situations.