DENSO and Brandmotion join on V2X integration

Brandmotion LLC is collaborating with DENSO Products and Services Americas to offer a one-stop service to cities seeking to equip vehicles with advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology.

DENSO is a global mobility supplier and Brandmotion develops vehicle integration for V2X deployments. By combining forces, the two companies are offering cities and agencies an easier path to vehicle integration for V2X deployment testing.

V2X technology has been proposed by the U.S. Department of Transportation as the best way to address the chronic death toll on America’s roadways, with nearly 37,000 lives lost and a record 6,721 pedestrians killed at intersections in 2020. Many city managers and state transportation agencies are looking to deploy V2X technology regionally to reduce vehicle crashes and fatalities and improve pedestrian safety.

The DENSO-Brandmotion partnership simplifies the process of equipping vehicles for long-term testing. Many cities have had to assemble the elements of a large vehicle V2X deployment manually, developing specifications and coordinating multiple vendors.

Brandmotion has served the Tampa Connected Vehicle Pilot for five years and provided responsive professional-grade automotive integration and service capability. DENSO is the on-board unit (OBU) supplier to OEMs for phase 4 of Tampa’s pilot project, bringing true Tier 1 development capabilities to the project.

The partnership will provide transportation agencies with the following vehicle-related deployment services: