DeepRoute.ai unveils autonomous ‘Robotaxi’ fleet

DeepRoute.ai, an international autonomous driving technology company, is offering a Robotaxi fleet equipped with its Level 4 autonomous driving solution, Driver 2.0.

Level 4 autonomous vehicles do not require human interaction in most circumstances, but a driver still has the option to manually override.

According to DeepRoute.ai, its advancement in autonomous technology previews the future of Level 4 consumer vehicles.

Composed of 30 SAIC Motor Marvel R SUVs, the Robotaxi fleet will deploy in Shenzhen, China, in the coming months.

Mass Production. Driver 2.0 was engineered for mass production and adoption by automakers. DeepRoute.ai projects mass production of Level 4 autonomous vehicles equipped with Driver 2.0 will begin in 2024 and be available for consumer purchase afterward.

DeepRoute.ai is collaborating with global automakers to achieve series production of Level 4 autonomous driving vehicles and expects to further reduce the current $10,000 cost of the solution by approximately 70%.

Driver 2.0 sensor configurations can be customized to meet automakers’ needs, equipped with two to five solid-state lidar scanners and eight cameras. Its proprietary low-energy consumption computing platform and inference engine combined with Nvidia Drive Orin systems-on-chip will allow the company to meet automotive-grade standards for series production more quickly, the company said.

DeepRoute.ai’s camera-based redundancy perception system guarantees autonomous capabilities should other sensors malfunction, in addition to 5G remote control and network safety redundancy fused into the safety-critical systems.

Level 4 self-driving can first be achieved in areas supported by rich data. Level 4 consumer vehicles on the road operating in a hybrid model will continuously gather additional data, laying the foundation for the scalability of Level 4 autonomous driving in other cities, the company said.

DeepRoute.ai plans to accelerate Level 4 commercialization through technology iterations in data collection and analysis, algorithm improvement, simulation and road testing.

With a 360-degree view and 200-meter perception range, the fleet offers high-performance Level 4 autonomous driving in an urban environment. The sensors are designed to be less noticeable and part of the auto’s chassis design.

The entirety of DeepRoute.ai’s Robotaxi fleet across Wuhan, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Fremont, California, now encompasses a variety of models: GAC Aion, SAIC Motor Marvel R, Lincoln MKZ, Geely, Dongfeng Motors E70 and Ford Mondeo.