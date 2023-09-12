ComNav Technology launched Mars Pro Laser RTK

ComNav Technology Ltd. has introduced the Mars Pro Laser RTK, the latest addition to its Universe Series GNSS receiver lineup, which includes the Venus Laser RTK and Mars Laser RTK. This GNSS receiver is suitable for land surveying, GIS, and construction industries with its innovative features.

The Mars Pro’s laser mode helps in signal-blocked, hard-to-reach or hazardous areas, where conventional GNSS receivers struggle. By switching to laser mode, users can effortlessly use the laser distance meter on the back of the Mars Pro to determine the distance between the receiver and the point. The effective distance of the laser is up to 10 m, ensuring signal-friendly accuracy even in GNSS-challenged places, such as in a garage, under a bridge, over the water, or in traffic.

Additionally, the integrated inertial measurement unit sensor provides up to 60°tilt compensation, ensuring efficiency and accuracy in conventional mode and laser mode.

The Mars Pro has full-constellation capabilities with 1,668 channels across GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, and IRNSS. Support for precise-point positioning service ensures rapid fixing. Its OLED color screen also offers real-time data visualization, enhancing operational control.

The Mars Pro supports communication via Wi-Fi, 4G, and Bluetooth, enabling easy data exchange and interaction. It’s compatibility with mainstream brands and multiple protocols makes it versatile and multifunctional. It can transition between roles as a rover and a base and collaborate seamlessly with users.