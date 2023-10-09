ComNav Technology and Dominican Republic forge advanced CORS network

ComNav Technology has collaborated with FUNDCORSRD, a non-profit institution, to establish a comprehensive network of continuous reference stations (CORS) across the Dominican Republic for conducting topographic surveys.

As a result of this collaborative effort, there are now 32 CORS stations spread throughout the Dominican Republic that are fully implemented with the SinoGNSS CORS solution from ComNav.

ComNav Technology’s choice of equipment for this project included the M300 Pro GNSS receivers and AT600 choke ring antennas for the CORS reference stations.

The M300 Pro features robust satellite tracking capabilities, supporting multiple satellite constellations such as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, SBAS, L-band, and QZSS. It also comes equipped with a built-in web server, interfaces for external devices, a user-friendly front panel display, optical fiber interface, and a secure TF-card with password protection.

The AT600 high-performance choke ring antenna features high gain, accuracy, and reliability, along with full-constellation compatibility.