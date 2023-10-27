ComNav releases Z30 portable GNSS receiver

ComNav Technology has released the Z30, a portable high precision GNSS receiver. This device combines a host of advanced features into a compact, versatile design that makes it suitable for a wide range of industries such as personnel positioning, internet of things (IoT), railway patrols, vehicle tracking, and search and rescue missions.

Equipped with the SinoGNSS K8 platform, the Z30 can track full constellations and multiple frequencies, providing centimeter-level accuracy. With 965 channels, it is capable of tracking more than 60 satellites of GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, IRNSS and SBAS.

The Z30 features an integrated antenna for stable signal reception. The device is also equipped with two side buttons for power and one-click SOS alerts and three Indicator LEDs for power, satellite, and differential status checks.

It supports NTRIP and TCP protocols, enabling various personnel positioning applications by uploading position data. The Z30 integrates with NaviCloud, offering functions such as real time location display, historical trajectory query, remote control and electric fence. In addition, it can be customized to meet specific customer requirements.

With indoor and outdoor positioning capabilities, the Z30 is a suitable solution for various fields. It supports outdoor real-time kinematic positioning with centimeter-level accuracy and indoor Bluetooth positioning with sub-meter-level accuracy.