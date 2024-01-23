ComNav introduces handheld GIS data collection solution

ComNav Technology has introduced its new handheld P6H solution. The device is designed for GIS data collection and outdoor operations. Featuring a GNSS high-precision positioning module, rugged IP67-rated design, and 6-inch sunlight-readable display, the P6H offers positioning accuracy even in harsh environments.

Equipped with a SinoGNSS self-developed high-precision K8 board and antenna, it can track all running and planned constellations with 1,590 channels, including GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZAA, IRNSS and SBAS.

The P6H offers users centimeter- or decimeter-level accuracy. Its IP67 rating protects against dust and water to enhance its efficiency and durability in tough environments.

The device comes equipped with Survey Master, boasting robust GIS functions, which allows users to take measurements of geographic elements and store the results as attribute data for subsequent analysis, calculation and visualization. It also includes a mock location function for users to accurately share Survey Master’s position with P6H. The location data can then be accessed on a third-party GIS software.

It is also compatible with common GIS software such as ArcGIS Collector, Mapit GIS and QGIS. Additionally, the P6H features an 8-core 2.0 GHz processor, up to 128 GB of storage and up to 6 GB of RAM to offer users smooth software operation and efficient data processing.

The handheld device, featuring a high-precision GNSS module and antenna, also incorporates 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to improve its data transmission and sharing capabilities.