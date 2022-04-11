China hack breaches satellite security, Symantec reports

Hackers in China managed to gain entry into satellite operators, defense contractors and telecommunications companies in the United States and southeast Asia, reports Reuters.

Reuters spoke with security researchers at Symantec Corp. ahead of public release of a security report. The hackers have been removed from infected systems.

The hackers breached computers that controlled the satellites, including access to orbital systems, Symantec said. GNSS, communication and other data transmissions rely on specifically situated satellites.

Symantec said it has already shared technical information about the hack with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security.