China completes BeiDou-3 worldwide navigation constellation

China completed its worldwide BeiDou navigation satellite system with the launch of its final satellite on June 23, according to China Global Television Network.

The satellite launched aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 9:43 a.m. Beijing time (0143 GMT) on Tuesday, marking the completion of the country’s domestically developed BeiDou constellation.

The final satellite is a geostationary earth orbit satellite of the BDS-3 system. It is the 30th BDS-3 satellite and the 55th BeiDou satellite. BDS-3 is a a 30-satellite navigation system.

BDS-3 offers high-precision positioning and short message communication.

Begun in 1994, BDS-1 was completed in 2000 to provide services to China. In 02012, BDS-2 was finished, and has provided navigation service to the Asia-Pacific region. Once the final satellite achieves orbit and is checked out successfully, BDS-3 will provide navigation services worldwide.