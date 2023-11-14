Certus Evo GNSS/INS

For demanding applications where precise navigation really matters and where size, weight and power are at a premium, Certus Evo exceeds the accuracy of many fibre optic gyroscopes while providing a very compact, lightweight and low power solution. This makes it ideal for applications such as aerial surveys where high performance is required and where flight times can be extended by minimising component weight and power consumption. The AI-based fusion algorithm takes full advantage of high-accuracy MEMS accelerometers and gyroscopes to deliver dependable performance at an affordable price point. Integration or customisation is made easy with extensive connectivity options and access to world-class technical support.

