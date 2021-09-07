Cepton to showcase automotive-grade lidars at European tradeshows

Cepton, a provider of automotive lidar solutions, will showcase its automotive-grade, long-range Vista-X90 lidar device at two upcoming tradeshows in Europe: IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany (September 7-12) and AutoSens in Brussels, Belgium (September 15t-16).

Vista-X90 combines high performance, auto-grade reliability and low cost to meet the critical requirements for mass-market automotive applications. During both events, Cepton representatives will be available to talk about Cepton’s lidar offering for a range of smart mobility applications, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles (AV) and smart infrastructure.

With a compact and embeddable design, Vista-X90 is optimized for ease of vehicle integration, offering multiple placement options, such as in the headlamp, in the fascia, behind the windshield, or on the roof. Featuring Cepton’s next-generation ASIC technology, the Vista-X90 supports AUTOSAR and over-the-air (OTA) functionality, with advanced capabilities for functional safety, cybersecurity, and extrinsic calibration.

Visitors to the Cepton booth at IAA and AutoSens will also be able to learn about Cepton’s award-winning lidar solutions portfolio that extends beyond automotive and supports smart infrastructure applications such as smart roads and rail, electronic tolling, and more.

Cepton provides intelligent, lidar-based solutions for a range of markets such as automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications. Cepton’s patented MMT-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions that deliver long-range, high-resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with more than two decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, with a presence in North America, Germany, Japan, India, and China, to serve a fast-growing global customer base.