Beep, Oxa partner to deploy autonomous vehicles in the United States

Beep Inc, a provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, and Oxa, an autonomous vehicle software developer, have partnered to deploy autonomous vehicles driven by Oxa in the United States. The collaboration marks Oxa’s entry into the U.S. market.

Under the partnership, Oxa’s autonomy software will be installed in a variety of vehicle types operated by Beep, from current passenger shuttles to future vehicle platforms.

The Oxa Driver is a software platform that combines sensor data from cameras, lidar, and radar to gain a more comprehensive view of the world around it when compared to vehicles that rely on cameras alone. This software uses AI to accurately sense and predict changes to the vehicle’s environment while learning from previous journeys.

Two of the Beep shuttles featuring Oxa software are currently operating at the recently opened SunTrax test facility in Auburndale, Florida, — the first location in the United States specifically designed for connected autonomous vehicle and standard automotive testing in a single site.

Oxa is using the facility to showcase its passenger transportation solution ahead of public availability in late 2023.