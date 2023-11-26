BAE Systems enhances GPS technology for Eurofighter Typhoon

BAE Systems’ digital GPS anti-jam receiver (DIGAR) has entered the next phase of the Phase 4 Enhancements (P4E) capability program for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

DIGAR is designed to enhance the Typhoon’s ability to withstand GPS signal jamming, spoofing, and radio frequency (RF) interference, ensuring optimal mission execution in challenging RF environments.

The receiver uses advanced antenna electronics, high-performance signal processing and digital beamforming for improved GPS signal reception and jamming immunity, which aim to increase the level of GPS jamming protection. These capabilities are critical for combat aircraft as they maneuver through a contested battlespace.

This upgrade, coupled with BAE Systems’ GEMVII-6 airborne digital GPS receiver, reinforces the Eurofighter Typhoon’s role as a component in air security for the UK and its international allies.

In recent years, BAE Systems delivered the first Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft to the Royal Air Force of Oman and the Italian Air Force officially received its final Eurofighter Typhoon, which completed its order for 21 aircraft.

In addition to Typhoon, DIGAR is also installed on the F-16, F-15, and other special-purpose aircraft in the United States such as air interdiction and force protection platforms, intelligence, surveillance or reconnaissance aircraft and UAVs.