BAE Systems completes critical design review for M-Code GPS receiver

BAE Systems has completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for its Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) program. This development is part of a $247 million contract awarded in 2020 by the U.S. Space Force.

The MGUE Increment 2 MSI program is centered on the integration of a next-generation application specific integrated circuit (NG ASIC), which aims to improve the security and performance of M-Code technology. M-Code is designed to resist jamming and spoofing, which is crucial for military GPS applications. The NG ASIC technology also ensures compatibility with future BAE Systems M-Code GPS receivers.

The MGUE Increment 2 program’s objectives include the development of an advanced, security-certified M-Code NG ASIC. This component is intended to provide reliable positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) in GPS-challenged environments, incorporate multi-GNSS) robustness, and reduce power consumption for military applications in airborne, maritime, and ground domains.

Additionally, the program aims to develop a small form-factor MSI GNSS receiver for applications that require low size, weight, and power (SWaP).

The program is on track for completion in 2025, with deployment planned for the U.S. and its allies. The development is being conducted at BAE Systems’ facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.