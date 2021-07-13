BAE Systems chooses Spirent Federal CRPA test system

For controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA) testing and M-code testing for military GPS receivers

BAE Systems has selected Spirent Federal Systems to provide a CRPA Test System to support M-code military GPS technology development.

BAE Systems is developing an advanced military GPS receiver and improving the capabilities of size-constrained and power-constrained military GPS applications, including precision-guided munitions and handheld devices.

Spirent Federal is qualified to provide essential test equipment and support in the pursuit of resilient, accurate PNT data in GPS-degraded Navigation Warfare (NAVWAR) situations, Spirent stated in a press release.

The Spirent CRPA Test System is a development of its GSS9000 Series platform. It can test

controlled reception pattern antennas (CRPAs)

MNSA and AES M-code

jamming and spoofing threats and mitigation

ultra-high-dynamic vehicle applications

inertial navigation systems

additional encrypted military signals, Y-code and SAASM

and more

CRPAs provide proven and effective protection against jamming in high-interference environments. The Spirent CRPA Test System can simulate 16+ individual elements with a separate RF output per antenna element.

For the 16-element test system, concurrent simulation of GNSS signals, signals from spoofers and repeaters, and interference from multiple jammers — including Blue Force Electronic Attack (BFEA) jamming waveforms — results in more than 1,000 simultaneous independent channels and signals simulated across a phase-calibrated precise wavefront.

“The CRPA Test System is the culmination of over 35 years of R&D and industry leadership and is perfectly positioned to help with next-generation MGUE modernization,” said Ellen Hall, president/CEO of Spirent Federal. “Our robust M-code test capabilities support BAE Systems’ advances in M-code technology.”

