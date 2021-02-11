AUVSI Xponential 2021 to be held as hybrid event series

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)’s annual conference and trade show, AUVSI Xponential 2021, will be held as an expanded hybrid event series in 2021. AUVSI will be hosting a virtual event May 4-6 and an in-person event Aug. 16-19 in Atlanta.

The May virtual conference will feature live keynotes and education, interactive roundtable discussions and networking sessions. It also will include exhibits from leading technology companies and service providers. All sessions will be recorded and made available on-demand to attendees for 90 days following the event.

The August in-person event will feature a new program of keynote speakers and educational sessions, safely facilitated networking opportunities, and an expanded exhibit hall to experience the latest technology innovations and solutions.

The theme of Xponential 2021 is “Assured Autonomy,” which refers to the process, methodology and guiding principles for ensuring unmanned and autonomous systems will be safe and practical options, able to repeatedly perform the operations they are designed for and be seamlessly integrated into society at scale. According to AUVSI, this theme supports the event’s legacy of convening experts across markets and domains to advance the market for all things unmanned.

“As the global stage for all things unmanned, AUVSI Xponential 2021 is where you’ll join a community of end users, technologists and policymakers working together to fulfill this vision,” AUVSI said. “The series will support its mission to convene the unmanned and automated systems community to accelerate innovation and market adoption of the related technologies.”

AUVSI is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics. It represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets.

