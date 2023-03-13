AUVSI launches Green UAS

AUVSI has launched Green UAS, a program to expand the amount of commercial UAS that have been verified to meet high levels of cybersecurity and National Defense Authorization Act supply chain requirements.

Green UAS meets the Blue UAS certification program of the Defense Innovation Unit. It is designed for users who do not immediately require Department of Defense authority to operate.

Green UAS also offers a streamlined pathway to the Blue UAS 2.0 cleared list.

Green UAS is suitable for users who rely on commercial, off-the-shelf UAVs to conduct diverse operations. These users include federal government agencies, local law enforcement, first responders and state departments of transportation.

Green UAS is also suitable for industrial enterprise users such as energy and utility companies, telecoms, manufacturers, food and agriculture, and logistics and mapping/surveying companies.