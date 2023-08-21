AUVSI Defense 2023 is quickly approaching

Military officials from across all branches, federal security personnel, and industry leaders are set to convene for the second installment of AUVSI Defense 2023 on September 14 at the United States Army General Gordon R Sullivan Conference and Event Center in Arlington, Virginia.

The forum encourages industry leaders and attendees to connect with decision-makers and program managers across various agencies — as well as accelerating the development, funding, and acquisition of critical uncrewed technologies.

AUVSI Defense is where military and industry can set the course for innovation to support critical missions. This specialized program equips the armed services and their partners with the information and relationships they need to meet constantly shifting threats around the globe.

This year, the event will focus on the role that autonomy and AI play in U.S. Defense uncrewed/unmanned systems scalability and technology development, and why this is essential to strategic competition.

Program highlights include:

Keynote by Brent Ingraham, Deputy Assistant, Secretary of Defense Platform and Weapons Portfolio Management, OUSD

Keynote by Dr. Matt Turek, Deputy Director I2O, DARPA

Panel Discussion – Autonomy and AI Intelligent Systems Development and Integration for Strategic Advancement of Military Uncrewed Systems. Moderated by: Dr. Jaret Riddick – Senior Fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University Panelists including: CAPT Daniel Malatesta, Program Manager PMS 408, U.S. Navy; Dr. Randy Yamada, Vice President Digital Battlespace Autonomy, Booze Allen Hamilton; and Dr. Jordan Fletcher, Chief Engineer, Army Platforms, MITRE.



For more information and registration, visit the AUVSI Defense website.